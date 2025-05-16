67 More Spaces in Abbotsford Including Pauline Street Shelter

Abbotsford – People experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Abbotsford will have access to more shelter spaces, with 22 new spaces open and 45 spaces opening over the coming months.

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to stay, and by building more shelter spaces, we’re ensuring the community as a whole is stronger for everyone,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “This is another example of our work to bring people safely indoors with access to the important services they need to have full, healthy lives. Homelessness and encampments are a tough challenge, but we’re starting to make real progress in Abbotsford with the new units opening.”

The shelter at 2509 Pauline St., operated by Lookout Housing and Health Society, opened its doors for 22 new shelter spaces in early April. It gives people who had been staying outdoors or in an encampment a safe place to stay. Pauline Shelter will be operated separately from the Lighthouse Shelter with 20 spaces that are open in a former hotel.

Two additional shelters will open soon, reflecting the Province’s ongoing commitment to provide housing and support services for people in need. At 2539 Montvue Ave., 30 shelter spaces are complete and people can start moving inin June 2025. At 1661 McCallum Rd., renovations for the expansion of the existing shelter with 15 spaces will begin in summer 2025, to increase the shelter’s capacity to 30 spaces. People are expected to be welcomed in by fall 2025.

The operators of these shelters will provide a variety of services for guests, including life-skills training, referrals to employment assistance and counselling, and physical and mental-health resources. The buildings will have at least two staff members on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that residents are supported. Security will include camera monitoring and a controlled single point of entry.

These shelters are part of the B.C. government’s $19-billion investment in homes for people and actions to drive the construction of more homes people can afford. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes delivered or underway, including more than 930 units in Abbotsford since 2017 with an additional 182 temporary supportive housing spaces opened or underway.

In April 2024, the Province and the City of Abbotsford signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that reaffirmed their shared commitment to work together to support people experiencing homelessness.