With the Demise of the Cottonwood Cinemas – What is the Future for the Chilliwack Film Festival?

Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Independent Film Festival) The Chilliwack Film Society team issues a social media post in light of the news that the mother/daughter team that operates the Cottonwood 4 Cinimas will close its doors inb June.

What does that mean for the annual film festival?

ANNOUNCEMENT | COTTONWOOD CINEMA

Some of you may have already heard the news, but it’s with great sadness that we have learned the Cottonwood Cinema will be closing permanently.

As one of the last independent cinemas outside of Vancouver, it’s been a great honour to call the Cottonwood the home of the Chilliwack Independent Film Festival.

From the intimate retro lobby to the best popcorn in town, to that feeling you got when you stepped inside and were transported back to a simpler time, we love the Cottonwood.

Since our very first edition way back in 2017, when we screened 29 films across 2 days in a single theatre, to last November where we took over all four theatres screening 100 films over the weekend, the Cottonwood has been our home since day one.

More than that it’s been the home of independent cinema, championing films that otherwise wouldn’t have been seen.

To Cathy and the whole Cottonwood team, we want to say thank you for serving Chilliwack so well over the years. We hope your retirement is amazing and one filled with joy. Thank you for running the Cottonwood for so long, for keeping it going and for being a champion for independent film and the arts in our community.

In a time when funding for the arts is more difficult than ever, why the government does not provide more support to important community spaces will have to be a question for another day.

As for the future of CIFF…

We pivoted when there were severe floods in the Fraser Valley and we had to postpone and lost half our operating budget…

We pivoted when covid hit and the world paused…

And we’ll pivot again here.

We’re in discussions with different venues and exploring where we can do our screenings this year. Once we have more news we’ll share it.

We’re also talking with the city to see if something can be done to help make a permanent home for CIFF in the future.

We will survive and continue to provide a place for filmmakers to share their stories and be heard within Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley and beyond.

Thank you Cottonwood Cinema for being our home. You have been well loved and will be deeply missed.

Sincerely

The Chilliwack Film Society team