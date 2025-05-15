Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Victoria Day Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
ANTHONY, Dina
Age: 61
Height: 5’7ft
Weight: 130lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possess Drug/Substance for Trafficking x7 and Load/Unload Prohibited/ Restricted Firearm
Warrant in effect: May 6, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
PEARCE, Oliver
Age: 52
Height: 6’3” ft
Weight: 172lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Fraud, Mischief, and Impaired Driving
Warrant in effect: December 8, 2022
Parole Jurisdiction: Mission
LOPUSHINSKY, Richard
Age: 46
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 177lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Uttering Threats, Theft $5000 or Under and Assault
Warrant in effect: May 6, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack