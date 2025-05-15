Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” Victoria Day Long Weekend

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

ANTHONY, Dina

Age: 61

Height: 5’7ft

Weight: 130lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possess Drug/Substance for Trafficking x7 and Load/Unload Prohibited/ Restricted Firearm

Warrant in effect: May 6, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

PEARCE, Oliver

Age: 52

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 172lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fraud, Mischief, and Impaired Driving

Warrant in effect: December 8, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Mission

LOPUSHINSKY, Richard

Age: 46

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 177lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Uttering Threats, Theft $5000 or Under and Assault

Warrant in effect: May 6, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack