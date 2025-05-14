UFV Cascades Off to Canadian College Baseball World Series – First Pitch for UFV is Thursday May 15

Fraser Valley/Lethbridge (Canadian College Baseball Conference) – The Canadian College Baseball Conference will host the annual Canadian College World Series in Lethbridge, Alberta, at Spitz Stadium May 15-18. The 2025 was extremely successful, the University of Fraser Valley Cascades won the regular season with a record of 21-11.

For the first time since the team began play in the Canadian College Baseball Conference in 2017, the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades baseball team will enter the post season as the top ranked team.

Players to watch:



Pitcher Kam Sparrowhawk led the conference with five wins, and 49 strikeouts, while also posting the league’s second best ERA at 2.42 on the season.



Mason Chien allowed just 17 hits in his six starts this season, posting a 3.15 ERA, while Lucas Dykstra started eight games with a 3.31 ERA and 35 strikeouts.



Senior outfielder Thomas Richards has had an outstanding season at the plate for the Cascades, notching a .309 batting average with 22 RBIs and three homeruns.



Elijah Olaybal has also been strong at the dish, picking up 23 RBIs and a .356 batting average this season.

Players Mentioned

RHP 1st Year R/R

OF 5′ 9″ 2nd Year L/R

RHP 1st Year

OF 1st Year

RHP 1st Year

The tournament is an 8 team double elimination format. There are two brackets, (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8) (#2, # 3, # 6, # 7) with the winners of each bracket meeting in a single championship game on Sunday May 18th at 4:00pm

2025 UFV Cascade Baseball Championships May

The CCBC will be announcing their annual awards May 15th at the opening night of the tournament.

2025 Canadian College World Series, Lethbridge, Alberta

May 15th-18th, 2025 @ Spitz Stadium

Host: Prairie Baseball Academy

8 Team Double Knock Out Tournament

2 Brackets

Bracket A # 1, # 4, # 5, # 8

Bracket B # 2, # 3, # 6, # 7

Thursday May 15th

GM 1 10:00am # 2 Okanagan College vs # 7 Edmonton Collegiate

GM 2 1:00pm. # 1 University of Fraser Valley vs # 8 University of Calgary

GM 3 4:00pm # 4 Thompson Rivers University vs # 5 Victoria Golden Tide

GM 4 7:00pm # 3 Prairie Baseball Academy vs # 6 Vancouver Island University

Friday May 16th

GM 5 10:00am Loser of GM 2 vs Loser of GM 3- Elimination Game

GM 6 1:00pm Winner of GM 2 vs Winner of GM 3

GM 7 4:00pm Bracket B Game not host

GM 8 7:00pm Host GAME

Saturday May 17th

GM 9 10:00am Winner of GM 5 vs Loser of GM 6- Elimination

GM 10 1:00pm

GM 11 4:00pm Winner of GM 9 vs Winner of GM 6

Gm 12 7:00pm

Sunday May 18th

GM 13 9:00am If Necessary of bracket (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8 )

GM 14 12:000am If Necessary of bracket (# 2, # 3, # 6, # 7)

GM 15 4:00pm CCWS Championship Game-