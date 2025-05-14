Thrifty Boutique Fashion Show Raises $14,000 for Chilliwack Hospice Society

Chilliwack – Evergreen Hall was filled with flair, fashion, and community spirit on Saturday, May 10, as Thrifty Boutique hosted its 7th annual Fashionista Fashion Show in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society. With record-breaking ticket sales and more than 300 guests, models, and volunteers in attendance, the evening was a resounding success — raising $13,760 in support of Hospice Society programs and services.

Themed ‘Vintage Vibes’, the event brought together the best of thrifted fashion and timeless style. Thirty volunteer models walked the runway, each showcasing three carefully curated outfits — complete with accessories and footwear — all sourced from Thrifty Boutique. From modern casual to retro chic, the looks celebrated the creativity and sustainability of second-hand fashion.

“This event is such a beautiful expression of what Chilliwack can do when the community comes together with heart and purpose,” said Executive Director Sue Knott, who emceed the evening. “It’s more than just a fashion show — it’s about compassion, connection, and making a meaningful difference for people facing death, dying, and grief.”

Attendees enjoyed more than just the fashion. The evening also featured a pop-up shop, penny social, silent auction, and mystery treasures — all made possible by generous donors who support Thrifty Boutique throughout the year. Each item was repurposed and reimagined into beautiful gift baskets and one-of-a-kind packages, allowing guests to shop for a cause and take home something special.

“This event is a celebration of sustainability,” said Sandy Parker, Thrifty Boutique store manager. “Everything seen on the runway — every outfit, every accessory — started as a donated item. With creativity and care, second-hand becomes one-of-a-kind. Volunteers truly outdid themselves — not only as models on the runway, but also behind the scenes preparing appetizers, setting up, and making the evening unforgettable.”

A special highlight of the night included a vintage runway presentation from Chilliwack Players Guild, featuring authentic costumes from the 1800s to the 1980s, adding theatrical flair and a touch of history to the show.

The success of the event was made possible by the generosity and dedication of many. Devry Greenhouses provided greenery and floral décor. Scott Hrusik of RE/MAX Nyda Realty donated a cube van to transport supplies, with Joe Palmer, a longtime volunteer, taking the wheel. Vickie Legere provided photography for the evening, and Jolly Miller Pub generously donated the wine.

Thrifty Boutique offers an upscale thrifting experience while supporting Chilliwack Hospice Society. Shop with purpose and explore a curated collection of quality clothing, accessories, home décor, books, and more. With new items added daily, there’s always something unique to discover. Proceeds from every purchase directly support local programs and services for individuals and families navigating death, dying, grief, and loss.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with dying and death through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving.

PHOTO GALLERY Courtesy Vickie Legere