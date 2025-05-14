Sumas First Nation Lacrosse Clinic – June 14 and 15

Sumas First Nation/Abbotsford – Sumas First Nation Lacrosse Clinic is June 14-15, at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre,

Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 2499 McMillan Rd

This is the second-ever lacrosse clinic for First Nations youth in BC, hosted by Pacific Northwest Native Lacrosse in partnership with the Sumas First Nation and the Abbotsford Warriors.

This free clinic is open to all First Nations youth of All Ages and is a unique opportunity to learn and play the Creator’s Game, honoring its Indigenous roots and cultural significance.

What to Expect:

• Learn foundational lacrosse skills from experienced coaches.

• Discover the cultural teachings and traditions behind the Creator’s Game.

• Connect with your community and embrace the spirit of lacrosse.

• Receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last).

Important Details:

• Athletic clothing and sneakers are required (no cleats, please).

• Please bring water for both days.

• Equipment is not required and will be provided for new players.

On Line info is here.