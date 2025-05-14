Press Pause on Negotiations Between Canada Post and CUPW – Possible Re-Set

Ottawa/Toronto (with files from Canadian Press) – In separate media releases, Canada Post and the Postal Workers Union (CUPW) have been “paused to refocus on a resolution.”

On December 13, 2024 FVN reported that the Postal Workers Strike started November 15. On this December 13, the strike action for better wages and working conditions would have been entering its fifth week.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to send about 55,000 striking Canada Post employees back to work.

But only until May (2025) and under the existing contract.

Fast forward to now, mid-May.

From Canada Post:

After several days of discussions without meaningful progress, Canada Post has informed the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) that a temporary pause in discussions is necessary. This pause will allow Canada Post to focus on preparing comprehensive proposals aimed at moving discussions forward constructively.

Negotiations resumed at the end of April after breaking off in March. While CUPW requested that both parties return to the table with the assistance of a mediator, the union has either held or hardened its previous positions on key issues, leaving little room for progress.

With collective agreements for CUPW-represented employees extended until May 22, 2025, we understand that our employees and the people we serve are counting on both parties to find a resolution and avoid further labour disruption. Canada Post has therefore advised CUPW that it will use this pause to prepare proposals designed to help advance negotiations and achieve a much-needed resolution. Any offers we bring forward will reflect the Corporation’s current realities.

We recognize the significant challenges facing the Corporation and remain committed to adapting to the evolving needs of Canadians. At the same time, we are focused on protecting and enhancing the wages and benefits that are important to our people.

What this means for your business

We had hoped a new collective agreement would be reached by this point, but without new agreements, there is a possibility of a labour disruption on or after May 22.

We know the ongoing uncertainty is challenging for your business and understand you need to make plans for your business operations. Your business requires certainty in our ability to provide reliable service. We want to be able to provide that assurance, but we are preparing for all possible outcomes. We recognize that you need to prepare as well.

Being able to provide you with certainty remains our priority. We are committed to keeping you informed so you can plan and prepare accordingly.

From CUPW – The postal workes union:

On Tuesday afternoon (May 13) , Canada Post negotiators informed CUPW that they were leaving the bargaining table, calling it a “temporary pause,” to put together another set of offers. Canada Post would not provide a date for when the Union will receive these proposals. It could be in a few days; it could be next week. Given the seriousness of the matter, it is reprehensible to keep workers and the public on edge when we should all be focused on negotiating good collective agreements that will benefit workers and grow our public service to meet the needs of all Canadians.

Throughout the entire bargaining process, Canada Post has refused to take responsibility for the financial situation it finds itself in. They have also ignored our offer to use existing collective agreement language to allow for weekend delivery.

By walking away from the table now, Canada Post will only drive away more customers, at a time where it desperately needs to grow.

The work continues

CUPW came to the bargaining table prepared to negotiate. We presented meaningful proposals intended to benefit postal workers and strengthen the public post office for generations to come. The Union has been focussed on protecting full-time jobs as well as helping Canada Post meet its needs to expand into weekend parcel deliveries. But many of Canada Post’s demands remain more or less the same as they were prior to our strike, including numerous rollbacks.

We suspect Canada Post will make new offers immediately after the release of Commissioner Kaplan’s report. When they are presented, we all need to watch out for proposals that benefit some workers over others. We must remain united in our objectives to achieve good collective agreements that all members can ratify.

Though the news is disappointing, your National Executive Board and Negotiating Committees remain committed to the work of negotiating new collective agreements and are ready to return to the bargaining table.

Your support and solidarity continue to be critical as we continue bargaining for your demands.

