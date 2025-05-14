OPINION – Abbotsford Drug War Survivors on Implementation of Involuntary Treatment Programs

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Drug War Survivors: In a statement to FVN, it reads ( in part) –
To: BC Ministry of Health, Premier David Eby, and Dr. Daniel Vigo
CC: BC Human Rights Commissioner
Dear Decision Makers,
We are writing on behalf of Abbotsford Drug War Survivors (DWS) to request clarity and
accountability regarding the Province of British Columbia’s implementation of involuntary
treatment programs under the Mental Health Act, particularly for people who use drugs.
We are extremely concerned about the human rights violations inherent in detaining people
without consent. The criteria for “impairment” under the Mental Health Act is not a clearly
defined standard, and we are deeply alarmed that it could be applied inconsistently or
unethically, especially against people living in poverty, using drugs, or navigating homelessness
and trauma. Though you describe these programs as only applying to those who meet the
“stringent threshold”, we encourage you to think about the long-term potentially more hazardous
human rights violations this direction will take. It is not an unreasonable worry that taking a step
in this direction will lead to lower threshold programs in the future.
We find it abhorrent that the province is dedicating resources to expand involuntary care when
the voluntary system is riddled with barriers, long waitlists, inconsistent quality, and lack of
regulatory oversight. In terms of treatment, what people in our communities’ need is more access
to voluntary treatment options and detox, and for those options to be held to regulated standards
that protect the most vulnerable people accessing them. People need care they can choose,
because that choice is a crucial ingredient in that care leading to better health outcomes. Far too
often people are leaving treatment with no housing options affordable to them. For people to find
greater health results, they need affordable housing.
The full statement can be found through their social media.
Sincerely,
Abbotsford Drug War Survivors
Brett Van Bergen
Drug War Survivors Coordinator
Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society
Brett@impactabby.com