OPINION – Abbotsford Drug War Survivors on Implementation of Involuntary Treatment Programs

Abbotsford – From Abbotsford Drug War Survivors: In a statement to FVN, it reads ( in part) –

To: BC Ministry of Health, Premier David Eby, and Dr. Daniel Vigo

CC: BC Human Rights Commissioner

Dear Decision Makers,

We are writing on behalf of Abbotsford Drug War Survivors (DWS) to request clarity and

accountability regarding the Province of British Columbia’s implementation of involuntary

treatment programs under the Mental Health Act, particularly for people who use drugs.

We are extremely concerned about the human rights violations inherent in detaining people

without consent. The criteria for “impairment” under the Mental Health Act is not a clearly

defined standard, and we are deeply alarmed that it could be applied inconsistently or

unethically, especially against people living in poverty, using drugs, or navigating homelessness

and trauma. Though you describe these programs as only applying to those who meet the

“stringent threshold”, we encourage you to think about the long-term potentially more hazardous

human rights violations this direction will take. It is not an unreasonable worry that taking a step

in this direction will lead to lower threshold programs in the future.

We find it abhorrent that the province is dedicating resources to expand involuntary care when

the voluntary system is riddled with barriers, long waitlists, inconsistent quality, and lack of

regulatory oversight. In terms of treatment, what people in our communities’ need is more access

to voluntary treatment options and detox, and for those options to be held to regulated standards

that protect the most vulnerable people accessing them. People need care they can choose,

because that choice is a crucial ingredient in that care leading to better health outcomes. Far too

often people are leaving treatment with no housing options affordable to them. For people to find

greater health results, they need affordable housing.

The full statement can be found through their social media.

Sincerely,

Abbotsford Drug War Survivors

Brett Van Bergen

Drug War Survivors Coordinator

Matsqui-Abbotsford Impact Society

Brett@impactabby.com