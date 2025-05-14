FVRD Update for Cultus Lake – Culverts, Potential Hotel, Water Treatment Plant

Cultus Lake – Taryn Dixon is the FVRD Director- Area H which includes Cultus Lake. Fro her May 14 update:

Summer is coming and that means more visitors. Summer plans were discussed at a recent meeting with RCMP, BC Parks, CLPB, FVRD and Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT). Over the winter BC Parks has reconfigured their parking lots to add additional spaces.

The culvert work along Columbia Valley Road is nearing completion with paving expected on Wednesday May 14. Thank you for your patience.

Emil Anderson is working on spring sweeping and will be starting mowing and line painting soon.

If you have concerns with the road or road maintenance, please contact Emil Anderson 1-800-667-5122 or EAM@EmilAnderson.ca

The Cultus Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant is up and running. It is currently being closely monitored to ensure all is working well. Many thanks to Chandos Construction and FVRD for all their work on this project. It is state of the art and will serve our area well.

Hotel – You may have heard rumours about a hotel in Area H. The lot at the corner of Sleepy Hollow Road and Columbia Valley Road has been zoned Highway Commercial since 1975. Under this zoning Tourist Accommodation for the travelling public is a permitted use. The proposed hotel would be approximately 70 units and have 2 stories. There is no swimming pool planned. An application has been submitted but is still working its way through the planning department. Because a hotel is an approved use in this zone, if it meets all the requirements, there is no public engagement or FVRD Board approvals involved.

This is near the Cultus Pub and the New Water Treatment Plant.