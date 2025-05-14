Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Investigating Vehicle Fires – MacSwan Drive

Chilliwack – Late Tuesday May 13, 2025 (11:45PM) , firefighters from Hall 4 responded to a vehicle fire in the 47000 block of MacSwan Drive.

Bystanders reported multiple explosions. The fire damaged a second vehicle and caused exposure damage that required BC Hydro and Telus to attend.
Firefighters acted quickly to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The Chilliwack Fire Department conducted an initial investigation; however, the cause was undetermined due to the extent of damage to the originating vehicle. The incident remains under investigation by the RCMP. The incident remains under investigation by the RCMP.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

