BC Wildlife – Free Fishing Forever Events in BC – Including Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – Every year, B.C. fish and game clubs and outdoors organizations host Fishing Forever events in their communities, where volunteers help seniors and people with diverse abilities enjoy a day of fishing, learn to bait a hook, and feel the thrill of hooking a fish.

Fishing Forever has been inspiring communities since 1989, when the idea was first put forward by broadcast journalist, Walt Liimatainen. Since then, the B.C. Wildlife Federation, volunteers, and sponsors have given their time and energy to help those who may need a little extra help to try angling and enjoy a beautiful outdoor experience.

BCWF believes that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Taking part in Fishing Forever even gives some participants the confidence to take up fishing on their own.

“Fishing Forever provides a safe learning space to get folks outside to enjoy the outdoors and gain the confidence to go fishing independently,” said BCWF Engagement Coordinator Kendall McLaughlin.

Experienced anglers will be on hand to help you bait a hook, tie your first lure, and drop a line in the water at a lake brimming with fish. More than 800 lakes and rivers in B.C. are stocked with fish each year using license dollars to support angling.

“I would like to go fishing every day, but nature is not always wheelchair accessible,” said Fishing Forever Co-Chair Mike Stiles, VP Accessible Okanagan. “Having events like this, where people can get together and go fishing without any challenges, it’s an incredible opportunity for everybody.”

Fishing Forever events often include barbeque lunches, free rod and tackle loans, and children’s fishing clinics. No license is required.

To participate, email the contact for the event you wish to attend.

To Volunteer at your local Fishing Forever event, visit the BCWF Volunteer Portal

If you want to host a Fishing Forever event in your community contact fishingforever@bcwf.bc.ca

These are Fishing Forever events in your community:

Abbotsford

Date: May 31 – June 1, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM (PT)

Hosted by: Lower Mainland Region of the BCWF

Location: Fraser Valley Trout Hatchery & Visitor Centre, 34345 Vye Rd, Abbotsford

Contact: fishingforeverLM@gmail.com