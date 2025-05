Chilliwack – The Valley Huskers Football Club spring camp is free and open to the public on Sunday May 25.

Gates Open:** 11 AM

Kickoff:** 11:30 AM

50/50 Draw:** 2 PM

Concessions Open!**

Elite Ninjas** will be set up with a challenging course for all ages!

Don’t miss your chance to **meet our players** and get autographs!

Admission is FREE!**

Come out and be part of the excitement, proudly sponsored by **Zone Garage**!