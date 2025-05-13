UPDATE – 2024 Around the Lake Trail Race Gives $11,000 Back to Chilliwack Community

Cultus Lake – UPDATE on the community impact of the 2024 Around the Lake Give’R Take 30 Trail Race, which took place October 19, 2024 around Cultus Lake.

Organized by the Around the Lake Give’R Take Trail Race Society, this annual sold-out trail running event brought together over 325 runners in solo and relay formats—including a new Give’R Take 1.5 km Kids’ Trail Race. Despite torrential rains and an atmospheric river, the event was a massive success, both in participation and community impact.



This year’s race raised $11,000, which is being donated to several local organizations that support outdoor recreation and student success, including:



– Chilliwack School District – $2,000 for two student scholarships

– Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association – $3,000 trail sponsorship

– Chilliwack Park Society – $3,000

– Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club – $1,000

– Chilliwack Outdoor Club – $1,000

– Chilliwack Search and Rescue – $1,000



These contributions reflect the Society’s ongoing mission to invest in the land, trails, and youth that make this region an exceptional place to live, learn, and explore. Since its inception in 2003, the Around the Lake Trail Race Society has given back roughly $120,000 to the local Chilliwack Community



The Around the Lake trail race was started in 2003 by founder Clarence Wiens and has become a much-loved, volunteer-led event that sells out annually. Over the past 21 years, it has distributed tens of thousands of dollars to local non-profits and students in the Chilliwack community.



For full results, event photos, and details about this year’s race:

– Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/bigmac65/albums/72177720321353217/

– Results: https://www.trioevents.ca/araund-the-lake

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aroundthelakegivertake30/?ref=embed_page