UFV Cascades Off to Canadian College Baseball World Series – First Pitch for UFV is Thursday May 15

Fraser Valley/Lethbridge (Canadian College Baseball Conference) – The Canadian College Baseball Conference will host the annual Canadian College World Series in Lethbridge, Alberta, at Spitz Stadium May 15-18.  The 2025 was extremely successful, the University of Fraser Valley Cascades won the regular season with a record of 21-11.  

The tournament is an 8 team double elimination format.  There are two brackets, (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8) (#2, # 3, # 6, # 7) with the winners of each bracket meeting in a single championship game on Sunday May 18th at 4:00pm

The CCBC will be announcing their annual awards May 15th at the opening night of the tournament.

2025 Canadian College World Series, Lethbridge, Alberta

May 15th-18th, 2025 @ Spitz Stadium

Host:  Prairie Baseball Academy

8 Team Double Knock Out Tournament

2 Brackets 

Bracket A     # 1, # 4, # 5, # 8

Bracket B     # 2, # 3, # 6, # 7

Thursday May 15th 

GM 1    10:00am   # 2 Okanagan College vs # 7 Edmonton Collegiate

GM 2    1:00pm.    # 1 University of Fraser Valley vs  # 8 University of Calgary

GM 3    4:00pm     # 4 Thompson Rivers University vs # 5 Victoria Golden Tide

GM 4    7:00pm    # 3 Prairie Baseball Academy vs # 6 Vancouver Island University

Friday May 16th 

GM 5    10:00am     Loser of GM 2 vs Loser of GM 3-  Elimination Game

GM 6    1:00pm       Winner of GM 2 vs Winner of GM 3

GM 7    4:00pm       Bracket B Game not host

GM 8    7:00pm       Host GAME

Saturday May 17th

GM 9    10:00am    Winner of GM 5 vs Loser of GM 6- Elimination

GM 10   1:00pm     

GM 11  4:00pm    Winner of GM 9 vs Winner of GM 6

Gm 12   7:00pm    

Sunday May 18th

GM 13    9:00am    If Necessary of bracket (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8 )

GM 14    12:000am    If Necessary of bracket (# 2, # 3, # 6, # 7)

GM 15    4:00pm    CCWS Championship Game-

