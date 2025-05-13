UFV Cascades Off to Canadian College Baseball World Series – First Pitch for UFV is Thursday May 15

Fraser Valley/Lethbridge (Canadian College Baseball Conference) – The Canadian College Baseball Conference will host the annual Canadian College World Series in Lethbridge, Alberta, at Spitz Stadium May 15-18. The 2025 was extremely successful, the University of Fraser Valley Cascades won the regular season with a record of 21-11.

The tournament is an 8 team double elimination format. There are two brackets, (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8) (#2, # 3, # 6, # 7) with the winners of each bracket meeting in a single championship game on Sunday May 18th at 4:00pm

The CCBC will be announcing their annual awards May 15th at the opening night of the tournament.

2025 Canadian College World Series, Lethbridge, Alberta

May 15th-18th, 2025 @ Spitz Stadium

Host: Prairie Baseball Academy

8 Team Double Knock Out Tournament

2 Brackets

Bracket A # 1, # 4, # 5, # 8

Bracket B # 2, # 3, # 6, # 7

Thursday May 15th

GM 1 10:00am # 2 Okanagan College vs # 7 Edmonton Collegiate

GM 2 1:00pm. # 1 University of Fraser Valley vs # 8 University of Calgary

GM 3 4:00pm # 4 Thompson Rivers University vs # 5 Victoria Golden Tide

GM 4 7:00pm # 3 Prairie Baseball Academy vs # 6 Vancouver Island University

Friday May 16th

GM 5 10:00am Loser of GM 2 vs Loser of GM 3- Elimination Game

GM 6 1:00pm Winner of GM 2 vs Winner of GM 3

GM 7 4:00pm Bracket B Game not host

GM 8 7:00pm Host GAME

Saturday May 17th

GM 9 10:00am Winner of GM 5 vs Loser of GM 6- Elimination

GM 10 1:00pm

GM 11 4:00pm Winner of GM 9 vs Winner of GM 6

Gm 12 7:00pm

Sunday May 18th

GM 13 9:00am If Necessary of bracket (#1, # 4, # 5, # 8 )

GM 14 12:000am If Necessary of bracket (# 2, # 3, # 6, # 7)

GM 15 4:00pm CCWS Championship Game-