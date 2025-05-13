Skip to content

MAJOR TRAFFIC NOTICE – Full Closure of the Pattullo Bridge – May 16-20 Long Weekend

MAJOR TRAFFIC NOTICE – Full Closure of the Pattullo Bridge – May 16-20 Long Weekend

Surrey/New Westminster – Starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 16 and continuing until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed in both directions for Fraser Crossing Partners to install drainage and complete foundation work for the new bridge approaches in New Westminster and Surrey.

Excavation will be taking place across the roadways, blocking access to the bridge, and bridge lanes will be occupied by equipment to complete the work.

Pattullo Bridge users are encouraged to take the Port Mann or Alex Fraser during the closure.

