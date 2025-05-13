Curtain Comes Down on the Cottonwood 4 Cinemas

Chilliwack – Movie theatres and art houses have been under the financial gun for years due to the internet and streaming.

Remember the Paramount and the Hope Cinema?

The Cottonwood 4 Cinemas is no different. In a May 13 social media post, the mother daughter combo, Pauline Lamb and Cathy Rayner, have stated that its time to retire.

The theatre opened in 1995 and played host to the Chilliwack Film Festival.

No word on the fate of that festival or the actual building on Luckakuck.

From Facebook: To all of our lovely customers…

The time has come to say ‘Goodbye’!

For 16 years Pauline and Cathy have had the pleasure of seeing you at the movies and it has been an amazing time! But now it is time for our retirement….so, at the end of June we will be bringing the curtain down for the very last time.

A big THANK YOU to each and everyone of you for your support and patronage throughout the years and we wish you all the very best for the future.

If you have any gift certificates, now is the time to bring them in and see a movie!

Many thanks…..Pauline and Cathy