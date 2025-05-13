Skip to content

FOUND SAFE – Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 55 Year Old Woman

Chilliwack – MAY 13 UPDATE – RCMP say the woman was found and she is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Lara Kinley who was reported missing on May 2, 2025. Lara was last spoken to approximately six weeks ago.

Lara is described as:

  • Female
  • 55-years-old
  • 5’ 5
  • Thin build
  • Blue eyes
  • Dark hair

Police and family are concerned for Lara’s health and wellbeing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lara is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

