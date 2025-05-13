FOUND SAFE – Chilliwack RCMP Searching for 55 Year Old Woman

Chilliwack – MAY 13 UPDATE – RCMP say the woman was found and she is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Lara Kinley who was reported missing on May 2, 2025. Lara was last spoken to approximately six weeks ago.

Lara is described as:

Female

55-years-old

5’ 5

Thin build

Blue eyes

Dark hair

Police and family are concerned for Lara’s health and wellbeing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lara is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).