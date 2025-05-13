BCHL Final is Set – Chiefs vs Brooks – Starts Friday in Alberta

Chilliwack (Barry Douglas) – The Chiefs are in the BCHL Final and will take on the Brooks Bandits for the chance to lift the Fred Page Cup. The best of 7 series will start this Friday in Alberta, with game 2 also in the home of the Bandits on Saturday. Games 3 & 4 are in Chilliwack Tuesday May 20 and Wednesday May 21, both at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now ! https://www.showpass.com/20242025-chilliwack-chiefs-playoffs-tickets/

Brooks advanced to the Final by knocking off the regular season’s top team in the Interior Conference, the Penticton Vees. The Bandits have a long successful history of dominating the Alberta Junior Hockey League and winning multiple Centennial Cups, prior to joining the BCHL last year. Brooks alumni include Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Aiden Celebrini (2023 Canucks draft pick). Their current roster has been led in the post season by Maine University commit Nick Peluso who has tallied 22 points in 15 games, and Merrimack College commit Peter Lalonde with 13 goals in 15 games. In between the pipes, Western Hockey League veteran Zach Zahara has recorded a 12-3 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average.

More details regarding the BCHL Finals home games will be coming soon but you can wet your whistle by letting you know that J’s Kitchen is going to have Old Style Pilsner’s on sale for $5.99 plus tax in the Molson Fan Deck. Also they will have 25% off all Chiefs apparel on line starting this Friday in The Barn at all Finals home games.

GAME 1- Friday, May 16- 6pm- Centennial Regional Arena

GAME 2- Saturday, May 17- 6pm- Centennial Regional Arena

GAME 3- Tuesday, May 20- 7pm- Chilliwack Coliseum

GAME 4- Wednesday, May 21- 7pm- Chilliwack Coliseum

*if necessary*

GAME 5- Friday, May 23- 6pm- Centennial Regional Arena

GAME 6- Sunday, May 25- 7pm- Chilliwack Coliseum

GAME 7- Tuesday, May 27- 6pm- Centennial Regional Arena

ALL GAME TIMES ABOVE ARE PDT

Game 3- https://show.ps/l/7af6b5ee/

Game 4- https://show.ps/l/2f2b5f6d/

