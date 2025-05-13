Abby Cat Daddy Urges Volunteers to Step Up as Kitten Season Surges

Fraser Valley – Kitten season is in full swing, and the local rescue organization Abby Cat Daddy is calling on the community for support as the number of cats and kittens needing care continues to grow.

“Every spring and summer, we see an explosion in the number of kittens needing help,” says Logan Bryan, Founder of Abby Cat Daddy. “Without enough fosters and volunteers, many of these vulnerable kittens are at risk of going without the care they need.”

“Our focus is on cats in Abbotsford, Mission, and Chilliwack. There are many great rescues doing important work elsewhere, but we’re committed to helping local cats who might otherwise slip through the cracks.”

Volunteers are urgently needed to help with trapping, transporting, fostering, and basic care. Those unable to give time are encouraged to donate or consider adopting. Abby Cat Daddy is currently running a fundraiser.

A Lifesaving Approach to Prevention

Beyond day-to-day care, Abby Cat Daddy is tackling the root cause of overpopulation: unspayed and unneutered cats. Through programs like Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and a Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Program, the group is offering long-term solutions to reduce unwanted litters and improve cat welfare.

“Spaying and neutering are the most effective ways to prevent overpopulation and suffering,” says Logan. “One unspayed female cat and her offspring can produce hundreds of kittens in just a few years.”

How Abby Cat Daddy Can Help

TNR Program

If you’re feeding a feral or stray cat, Abby Cat Daddy can help for a nominal fee.

Spay/neuter surgery

Vaccinations

Deworming and flea treatment

Permanent ID (microchip)

Return to their original territory

Kittens are removed and placed into foster care for adoption.

Low-Cost Spay & Neuter

Pet owners in Abbotsford and Mission can access subsidized services starting at $165, which include:

Surgery

Take-home pain medication

Nail trimming

Microchipping

Vaccinations

Last Litter Program

If your cat is pregnant and you can’t keep the kittens, Abby Cat Daddy provides supplies and support until the kittens are old enough for adoption. The mother cat is then spayed and returned to you.

“These programs don’t just save cats — they empower our community to be part of the solution,” adds Logan.

How You Can Help

Volunteer to foster, trap, or transport

to foster, trap, or transport Donate to support vet care and supplies

to support vet care and supplies Adopt a cat or kitten and give them a second chance

a cat or kitten and give them a second chance Spay/Neuter your pets — and spread the word

Enter their Quarterly 50/50 Raffle!

Donate to Logan’s Birthday Fundraiser and help them TNR 5 cats!

Charity Number: 764746418 RR0001