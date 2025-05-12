Possible Road Rage Causing Collision in Mission

Mission – Four people were taken to hospital, including one in critical condition, after a head-on collision on Sunday morning.

First responders were called to the collision shortly before 9:30 am on May 11, after two vehicles collided on Lougheed Highway, east of 287 Street. A grey 2024 Mazda SUV had been driving eastbound on the highway along the Stave River Bridge, when a westbound vehicle – a red 2002 Ford Focus hatchback – reportedly lost control and entered the oncoming lanes, striking the grey Mazda head-on. The driver and passenger of the Mazda, and the driver of the Ford, were all taken to hospital with various injuries. The passenger of the Ford – a 63-year-old woman from Mission – was taken to hospital in critical condition. Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service attended to investigate the crash, and the eastbound lanes of Lougheed Highway were closed throughout most of the day, but have since reopened.

Impairment is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, although investigators are still working to determine what factors contributed to the collision. One report indicates the red Ford may have been cut-off by a grey van driving westbound on Lougheed Highway. Anyone who had been travelling that stretch of highway and saw the collision or any of the vehicles involved is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 25-5315.