Expansion of Sardis Secondary Means Drumline Marches To New Digs

Sardis – As the expansion and construction of Sardis Secondary School continues, there is a challenge for the world renowned Sardis Drumline.

Find a new place to practice. So it’s off to the Drama/Stage room for the time being.

From Sardis Drumline social media: farewell band room. If you’re not aware we have lost our band room due to the renovations happening in our school, so we were forced to move and say goodbye to the room. This was a place of fun and good times, a place to sit at lunch and before school and of course, where we all played beautiful music-or tried to. Thanks for seeing us at our best and our worst band room!! We’re excited for our new room coming September 2026(hopefully)!!

Kris Werner, Band, Drumline and Recording Arts Teacher at Sardis Secondary School posted to FVN: We’re temporarily on the drama stage. The school and district have been very accommodating in helping us setup in the new space with storage etc. We’ll move one more time in the late fall (2025) before we have our final move in late spring/early summer (2026) into the new space.