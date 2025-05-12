Enbridge Partners with Chilliwack – New Playground on Crestwood Drive, to Open by June

Chilliwack – Residents of Chilliwack are getting a new nature-themed playground very soon on a vacant lot on Crestwood Drive owned by Enbridge, an energy infrastructure company.

The City of Chilliwack will repurpose the unused parcel of land into a recreational space to address the need for an accessible outdoor play area in the neighbourhood. This project is part of the City’s Greenspace Plan, which aims to expand and improve access to parks and outdoor recreational facilities across the city.

The new playground is expected to be constructed this month and unveiled for public use by June. The playground’s nature themed design features a leaf-shaped climbing structure, a butterfly maze and an insect memory game, along with timeless favourites like a swing, a rainmaker and slides. Designed with inclusivity in mind, the playground will be accessible to children of all abilities and will offer a safe, welcoming environment for families to enjoy the outdoors together.

Enbridge operates a natural gas pipeline system in the area, which delivers safe, reliable energy used to heat homes, businesses, hospitals and schools. Natural gas is also used in electrical power generation and fuels industries that produce hundreds of products that improve our lives.

Enbridge owns a 0.3-acre parcel of land in Chilliwack’s Sardis community and made it available for the development of the new playground.