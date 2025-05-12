City of Langley Responds to Termination of Shared Policing Agreement

Langley – (from Mayor Nathan Pachal, City of Langley) – As expected, on May 10, 2025, the Township of Langley terminated the City of Langley and Township of Langley Police Capital and Operations Cost Sharing Agreement, which has been in place since 1993. This agreement specifically addresses the co-owned RCMP detachment building and shared municipal staff.

It is important to clarify that the agreement on the detachment building is not the same as the Township’s call for de-integration. Any de-integration of policing requires approval from the provincial government, which has not happened.

“Langley City Council is unanimous in its belief that de-integration of the Langley RCMP Detachment will not improve the quality, efficiency, or effectiveness of policing in Langley,” stated Mayor Nathan Pachal.

Mayor Pachal continued, “We have consistently been willing to work with the Township of Langley to ensure all the facts are on the table and together come up with a path forward that is in the best interest of all Langley residents and businesses.”

Langley City remains open to a mediated process — as recommended by the Province — to work toward a fair, modernized agreement that ensures effective, coordinated policing for both communities.