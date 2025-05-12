Skip to content

City of Langley Responds to Termination of Shared Policing Agreement

Home
Legal
Media
City of Langley Responds to Termination of Shared Policing Agreement

Langley – (from Mayor Nathan Pachal, City of Langley) – As expected, on May 10, 2025, the Township of Langley terminated  the City of Langley and Township of Langley Police Capital and Operations Cost Sharing  Agreement, which has been in place since 1993. This agreement specifically addresses  the co-owned RCMP detachment building and shared municipal staff. 

It is important to clarify that the agreement on the detachment building is not the same as  the Township’s call for de-integration. Any de-integration of policing requires approval  from the provincial government, which has not happened. 

“Langley City Council is unanimous in its belief that de-integration of the Langley RCMP  Detachment will not improve the quality, efficiency, or effectiveness of policing in  Langley,” stated Mayor Nathan Pachal.

Mayor Pachal continued, “We have consistently been willing to work with the Township  of Langley to ensure all the facts are on the table and together come up with a path  forward that is in the best interest of all Langley residents and businesses.”

Langley City remains open to a mediated process — as recommended by the Province  — to work toward a fair, modernized agreement that ensures effective, coordinated  policing for both communities.

Langley Police Building – Instagram

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts