Chilliwack Rotary Clubs Unite for EPIC Day of Service on Saturday May 17

Chilliwack — On Saturday May 17, Rotary Clubs worldwide will come together for the EPIC Day of Service, a global movement dedicated to making a positive impact through hands-on service projects. In Rotary District 5050, which serves the Fraser Valley and NW Washington, 40 Rotary Clubs will mobilize hundreds of volunteers and 21 community partners to address critical needs in their communities.

Since its inception, the EPIC Day of Service has grown into an international movement, currently spanning seven countries: Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, England, the Netherlands, and Bermuda. By 2024, the event had expanded to seven countries, four continents, 21 districts, 1,264 clubs, and 36,040 Rotarians.

This year’s projects include two in Chilliwack. The Rotary Clubs of Chilliwack, Chilliwack-Mt.Cheam, and Chilliwack After Hours are uniting with the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope and their Starfish Backpack school lunch program. Working at the Chilliwack Community Garden on Wolfe Road, they will address food insecurity, build community through volunteerism and collaboration, and feed our children and neighbours. In addition to providing funding, the three clubs will be having a work bee on May 17 to plant thousands of vegetable and herb seedlings. In the first season alone, they hope to produce 30,000 lbs. of fresh produce.

Also on May 17, the Rotary Club of Chilliwack-Fraser will support the Chilliwack Hospice by upgrading the landscaping around the Hospice space for clients and staff to enjoy. Dead trees and hedges will be removed, new trees planted, and fresh bark mulch applied to bring new enjoyment for all visiting Hospice.

“This is a day when people can witness the true spirit of Rotary in action,” said Michael Berger, Rotary District 5050 Assistant Governor. “We invite the media, local leaders, and community members to join us at either of our projects, and see firsthand how service transforms lives.”



For more information on specific projects, contact the Rotary Club of Chilliwack at rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com

Rotary Epic Day of Service





