BC to Streamline Process to Bring US Nurses North of the Border

Victoria – New streamlined credential recognition means nurses from the United States can now work in B.C. much quicker, with registrations taking only a few days, compared to the previous average as long as four months.

“American health-care professionals are increasingly drawn to B.C. as a place that supports science, protects reproductive rights and takes care of people no matter how much money they have in their bank account,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why I’m delighted to see that our new, fast-tracked credential recognition has cut registration time from months to just days and is bringing in new U.S. nurses to strengthen our public health system and deliver better care for British Columbians, faster.”

Since launching the new, streamlined process, applications from the U.S.-trained nurses have increased by 127%. The BC College of Nurses and Midwives is leveraging common systems and exams to make the registration process more efficient. Nurses can now apply directly to the college without first going through a third-party assessment organization. Collaborating with counterparts from the U.S., the college can access a database to review the education, exam results, employment and registration history of nurses who apply.

“With the uncertainty and chaos happening south of our border, we have an opportunity to attract the skilled health-care workers our province needs to strengthen public health care. That’s why we are ramping up our recruitment efforts in the U.S. and streamlining regulatory processes,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “And we are already seeing results with an increase in nurses applying to work in British Columbia and help deliver care.”

Since announcing its co-ordinated recruitment campaign in March 2025, nearly 1,200 nurses, doctors and allied health professionals from the United States have expressed an interest to come work in the province. This includes 573 physicians, 413 nurses, 133 nurse practitioners and 39 allied health professionals.