AbbyPD Warns of New Scam – Driver Shows Up To Collect Your “Compromised Credit Card”

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police are alerting the public about a new credit card scam in Abbotsford. Several reports have been received of individuals being contacted by someone claiming to be from their credit card company, stating their card was compromised. The scammer instructs them to cut up the card but leave the chip intact. Shortly after, a driver is sent to collect the cut-up card. The chip is then reused, leading to unauthorized transactions on the victim’s card.

Remember, banks do not send drivers to collect compromised cards. Never share personal information with unknown callers. If you suspect a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be your bank or credit card company, hang up and call the number on the back of your card to verify your receiving a legitimate call.

