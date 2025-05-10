Abbotsford’s Horizon Equine Veterinary Clinic Named Finalist for Best Professional Services at 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards

Abbotsford – Horizon Equine Veterinary Clinic has been recognized as a finalist in the Best Professional Services category at the prestigious CanadianSME Magazine’s 2024 national Small Business Awards. This annual celebration highlights the outstanding contributions of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada, showcasing their resilience, innovation, and dedication to excellence.

As the only wholly founded and operating business in Abbotsford named a finalist in this category, Horizon Equine’s achievement underscores not only the team’s extraordinary perseverance and commitment to equine health and well-being but also their service excellence to helping clients and treating their horses.

Having faced extreme adversity during the Sumas Prairie floods of November 2021, the clinic endured total submersion, rendering its facilities inaccessible. Despite these challenges, Horizon Equine continued serving clients without interruption, temporarily relocating operations to Dr. Steve Chiasson’s garage. By February 2022, the clinic had resumed services on the WestGen Campus, rebuilding its facilities for over a year while maintaining its dedication to equine care. Since the floods, Horizon Equine has doubled in size, demonstrating remarkable growth and an unwavering passion for equine veterinary excellence.

Horizon Equine is highly engaged in the equestrian community at large. The veterinarians provide emergency “On-Call” services to the many equestrian shows held across Fraser Valley at Campbell Valley, Heritage Park, Maple Ridge Equestrian Center and Island 22. Horizon Equine sponsored equestrian events at Southlands & Delta Riding Clubs, the BC Miniature Horse Club Spring Classic, the Western Working Equitation Club, equine 4-H Clubs, Pony Clubs, Palooza Dressage Festival, BC Pacific Friesian Society Annual Inspection and the Boundary Bay Pony Club’s Prince Phillip Games. We collaborate with Douglas College annually to provide RVT Radiology Labs and practicums for RVT students.

As Horizon Equine celebrates this recognition, the team remains steadfast in its mission to advance equine health and contribute to the well-being of horses across B.C.’s lower mainland.