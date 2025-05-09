Province to Provide More Than $40M for 61 Climate Emergency Projects

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Province is supporting First Nations and local governments with projects that address natural and climate-driven hazards, such as floods, drought, extreme temperatures, earthquakes and landslides. Approximately $21 million is being provided from the new Disaster Resilience and Innovation Funding (DRIF) program in addition to almost $20 millionfrom the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

Aitchelitz First Nation: Cost benefit analysis for flood-risk and mitigation strategies

Enhance the understanding of flood-risk and flood-mitigation strategies in the community, and support future projects to reduce flood risk.

Amount: $147,845

City of Chilliwack: Chilliwack Creek catchment flood-mitigation project

The project will improve the city’s resilience to natural and climate-driven disasters through improved understanding of flood risks, vulnerabilities and available risk-reduction options.

Amount: $110,000

Fraser Valley Regional District: Landslide hazard assessment at Boston Bar, and risk-management framework for catastrophic landslides

This project includes a technical evaluation of the landslide hazard above the community, and an examination of existing risk-management policies. It will build resiliency through co-ordination and engagement with First Nations, infrastructure owners and the regional district.

Amount: $345,434