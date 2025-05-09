Chilliwack Fire and RCMP Need Assistance to ID Possible Nowell Street Fire Suspects

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance to identify two individuals who may have information in connection with a residential fire.

All images released are here.

On April 11, 2025, at 3:19AM, police responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 8900-block of Nowell Street. Upon arrival, officers found the residence fully engulfed in flames. The home was vacant at the time of the incident.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers conducted neighbourhood inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage of the area. This has led investigators to believe that two unidentified individuals may have information that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.