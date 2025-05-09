Skip to content

Cascade Chorus in Agassiz – Songs from the British Isles – May 23 – Agassiz United Church (VIDEO)

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Cascade Chorus in Agassiz – Songs from the British Isles – May 23 – Agassiz United Church (VIDEO)

Agassiz – Cascade Chorus in Agassiz will be performing Songs from the British Isles on Friday May 23 at the Agassiz United Church (6860 Lougheed Highway)

Admission is by donation (Cash only) and there will be a 50/50 draw.

Cascade Chorus is a multi-generational community choir in Agassiz welcoming singers of all backgrounds, from complete beginners to those with post-secondary training in music. As a non-auditioned ensemble, we invite anyone with a love of singing to join us. We perform two concerts annually, one in the winter and one in the spring. This year’s spring concert, “The Emerald, The Heather, and the Sea: Songs from the British Isles”, will take place on Friday, May 23 at 7:30pm. There will be a raffle and entry is by donation. Cascade Chorus was started in 2023 by our amazing director, Brenda Di Rezze. She puts a ton of heart into helping us learn our music and building a fun, welcoming community.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/share/18zzjrq3vV/

Website: www.cascadechorus.ca

2025 Cascade Chorus Agassiz

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts