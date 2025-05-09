Skip to content

BC Snow Pack, 30 Per Cent Below Normal – Below Normal Freshet Expected

Victoria/Fraser Valley – The Provincial May 1st snow survey is now complete and posted to the Provincial Website. That link is here.

As of May 1, , the provincial snowpack is below normal, averaging 71% of normal (29% below normal), decreasing from 79% on April 1.

In 2024, the B.C. average was 66% of normal.

The Fraser River at Hope snow index is below normal at 70%.

To no one’s surprise, Snowmelt is trending earlier than normal with 15% of the peak total snowpack at automated stations melting by May 1.

Below normal spring freshet hazard is expected due to low snowpack. Local flooding from extreme rainfall is possible.

There are no regions in the province with near normal snowpack (90-110%) for May 1.

2025 BC River Forecast Centre May 1
