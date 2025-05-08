Hope Fire Department Deploys Digital Alerting to Protect Responders and Motorists

Hope – The Hope Fire Department has taken a major step in enhancing responder and motorist safety through the implementation of the HAAS Alert Safety Cloud®, a public safety solution that delivers real-time digital alerts to motorists when emergency vehicles are approaching or working on scene.

This life-saving technology provides drivers with crucial extra warning time – proven to reduce collision risks by up to 90%.

The Slow Down Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes for active emergency vehicles however flashing lights and sirens often don’t provide enough warning to drivers, especially at high speeds or in poor visibility.

“This technology bridges the gap between what the law requires and what actually happens on the road,” said Fire Chief Thomas Cameron. “When our lights activate, Safety Cloud gives drivers critical extra time to anticipate us and safely react – protecting both emergency personnel and the public we serve.”