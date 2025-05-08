Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – May 8

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

JOY, Bradley

Age: 42

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Brown/Grey

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: April 29, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

LAW, Nicole

Age: 45

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 205lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Unlawfully at Large

Warrant in effect: April 6, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford