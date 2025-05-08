BCWF Welcomes Proposed Amendments to Provincial Wildlife Act 

Surrey – In a May 8 media statement, the B.C. Wildlife Federation supports proposed changes to the Wildlife Act aimed at slowing the spread of invasive aquatic species, in time for the summer boating season.

The government would require mandatory inspections of watercraft entering British Columbia from other jurisdictions. In addition, boaters would be required to stop at watercraft inspection stations within B.C. and follow Clean, Drain, Dry procedures.

The changes are proposed in a miscellaneous statutes act recently introduced in the Legislature.

“Anyone who loves fish, pays taxes or drinks water should be concerned about the impact of invasive mussels. We are relieved to see the government take decisive action to increase inspections and educate boaters about the risk of transferring invasive species between water bodies,” said BCWF Executive Director Jesse Zeman. “We are hopeful that the government will support these efforts with dedicated funding to ensure provincewide compliance.”

The BCWF has expressed deep concern about the potential impacts of zebra and quagga mussels if they are allowed to take hold in our waterways. Invasive mussels can clog hydroelectric facilities, irrigation systems, and municipal water infrastructure. Their sharp shells can render beaches unusable.

Infestations may also lead to declines in rainbow trout, and kokanee salmon. Invasive mussels retain water-borne toxins in their flesh, which exposes the waterfowl and fish that eat to them to illnesses such as botulism. When mussels die in the millions, the stench from their decay renders beaches unusable.

A parasitic infection, whirling disease causes trout and other salmonids to swim erratically in jerky circles, leads to deformities of the spine and jaw, and causes dark patches on the skin near the tail.

BCWF has been pressing for mandatory inspections since whirling disease was confirmed in Kootenay Lake in 2024

“At this point no watercraft should be able to enter B.C. without confirming that it is free of invasive plants and animals, especially the parasite that causes whirling disease and invasive quagga and zebra mussels,” said Zeman.

“Boaters must ensure that they Clean, Drain and Dry their watercraft and trailers, and make sure equipment such as fishing gear, buckets and coolers are free of invasive creatures,” he said.