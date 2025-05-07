UPDATE – Fire in Chilliwack Mary Street Apartment Building – Second in Four Days

Chilliwack – On Saturday afternoon (May 3rd at approximately 5PM), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 9100 block of Mary Street. Approximately 35 Firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the scene and discovered smoke and fire showing from a 9th floor balcony of an 11-storey apartment building.

NOTE – Another fire occurred at the same building on Tuesday evening May 6 on the sixth floor.



Despite a well-established fire upon arrival, crews were able to successfully limit the fire damage to a single unit, thanks to the swift and effective tactics employed by fire crews and the concrete construction of the apartment building.

After the fire was extinguished crews organized a systematic re-entry of the building for unaffected residents.

There were no firefighter injuries reported at this fire, however one occupant of the building was transported to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) Team was dispatched to the scene and provided immediate unmet needs support to the displaced occupant.

This fire is currently under investigation by fire officials and is not considered to be suspicious in nature at this time. It looked from social media posts that a BBQ was on fire but that has yet to be confirmed.