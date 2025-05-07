PJHL Expands With Cloverdale Tier 2 Junior A Franchise for 2025-26 Season

Cloverdale (PJHL) – The Pacific Junior Hockey League announce the establishment of a new Tier 2 Junior A franchise in Cloverdale, set to commence play in the 2025-26 season. This marks a significant milestone, reviving Junior A hockey in the community for the first time since the late 1970s.

Abbotsford, Chilliwack,Mission City and Aldergrove have another barn to play in.

The team will compete in its inaugural season under the temporary banner of the Cloverdale Junior Hockey Club, with a full community naming campaign launching throughout the 2025–26 season. Fans will have the opportunity to help shape the team’s permanent identity through public voting — a celebration of community ownership and spirit.

For the first two seasons, the team will play out of the historic Cloverdale Arena — the same venue that hosted the Cloverdale Cowboys, who competed in the West Coast Junior Hockey League (WCJHL) from 1977 to 1979. The Cowboys were part of the early foundation of Junior hockey in the Lower Mainland, which has evolved into the PJHL as it exists today.

In 2027, the franchise will transition into the brand-new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex, a state-of-the-art venue featuring junior-caliber dressing rooms and high-performance training facilities. This complex is a cornerstone of the region’s growing sport infrastructure and community investment.

The new Cloverdale franchise will be led by:

Brien Gemmell, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations

Adam Rossignol, Head Coach

Royce Rossignol, Associate Coach

All three leaders have played critical roles in building the White Rock Whalers over the past two seasons. Their departure marks a bittersweet moment for the Whalers organization, which has proudly supported their development and leadership.

“This group is undoubtedly the right team to launch the Cloverdale franchise,” said Ronnie Paterson, Founder and Partner of the White Rock Whalers. “They’ve earned this opportunity through their dedication, leadership, and strong ties to Cloverdale. While we’ll miss them in White Rock, we’re thrilled to see them take the lead in building something special for the PJHL and the Cloverdale community.”

The PJHL extends its sincere thanks to City of Surrey staff, Mayor Brenda Locke, and City Council for their continued support in bringing high-level Junior A hockey back to Cloverdale.

This return marks a new chapter in Cloverdale’s long hockey story — one built on heritage, community pride, and a vision for the future.

For updates, naming campaign details, and information on ticketing and sponsorship, visit www.cloverdalejuniorhockey.ca.