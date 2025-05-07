Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Young Road CN Rail Crossing – Cross Roads Re-open

Chilliwack – UPDATE – A 28-year-old Chilliwack man has died after being struck by a train in Chilliwack this morning.

At approximately 8:45 am on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train in the 8900 block of Young Road.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Young Road between Chilliwack Central Road and Alexander Avenue as well as Broadway between Chilliwack Central Rd. and First Avenue, were temporarily closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The roads have now been reopened.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

ORIGINAL STORY – Chilliwack RCMP are responding to a fatal collision involving a train and a pedestrian. Young Road is currently closed between Chilliwack Central Road and Alexander Ave.

Please use alternate route. This closure is expected to last several hours.

More information will be released once available.