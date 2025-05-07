Skip to content

Fraser Health May 7 Overdose Drug Alerts – Hope to Coquitlam

Fraser Valley – Fraser Health announced two overdose drug alerts, one for Hope and the other for Coquitlam. As with any alter in the Fraser Health region, it is assumed that these drugs are available throughout the Valley.

Hope – Beige powder sold as Fentanyl tested positive for high concentrations of a new synthetic cannabinoid (called AB-MDMSBA) in combination with a fentanyl analogue (para-Fluorofentanyl) and a long-acting benzodiazepine (desalkylgidazepam).

Coquitlam (Originally posted May 2 and re-posted May 7) Blueish/ greenish granules sold as Down in Coquitlam tested positive for high levels of xylazine (Tranq) in combination with nifoxipam (benzodiazepine analog) and fentanyl.

