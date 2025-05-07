City of Abbotsford and CUPE Local 774 Ratify Agreement

Abbotsford – – The City of Abbotsford and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 774 have ratified a 2-year collective agreement for the period of January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2026.

“Through this updated agreement, the City of Abbotsford will be able to continue providing the high-quality services our residents rely-on each day,” said Abbotsford City Manager, Peter Sparanese. “The City would like to thank the bargaining teams for their hard work, dedication and respectful negotiations. We are grateful to have come to an agreement that balances our employees’ needs with the City’s commitment to delivering sustainable essential services for our community.”

The agreement includes improved benefits and premiums, and wage increases of 4 per cent (4%) in the first year, and 3.5 per cent (3.5%) in the second year.

“Our membership is satisfied with the agreement we have reached with the City of Abbotsford through this round of bargaining,” said CUPE 774 President, Ryan Doman. “We are confident that the new terms and conditions included in this round of negotiations will benefit our members while also acknowledging the vital work done by our members in the public service.”

CUPE Local 774 represents approximately 600 workers in the City of Abbotsford.