2025 PNE Summer Night Concerts – Lynyrd Skynyrd, Counting Crows, Foreigner, Tom Cochrane

Vancouver – The PNE announce the lineup for its highly anticipated Summer Night Concerts, taking place from August 16 to September 1, 2025. One of the most popular programs of the annual Fair, the Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage will be held in the Pacific Coliseum as construction is ongoing on the new PNE Amphitheatre (Freedom Mobile Arch), due to open in 2026.



This summer’s musical offerings promise to be a celebration of diverse genres, featuring some of the biggest names in rock, pop, hip-hop, world music, and more, and admission to the Fair is INCLUDED with the purchase of a concert ticket!



Complete listing of the 2025 Summer Night Concerts



Saturday, August 16: Counting Crows – The Complete Sweets! Tour – For more than two decades, Counting Crows have captivated audiences with their soulful and intricate rock sound. With hits from their multi-platinum debut album August and Everything After, the band continues to enchant crowds around the world. Join them at the PNE for a memorable night of timeless rock & roll.



Sunday, August 17: Lynyrd Skynyrd – A rock legend, Lynyrd Skynyrd hits the stage with their iconic Southern rock anthems. With over 60 albums and countless hits, their music remains as powerful today as it was when they first burst onto the scene in 1973. Expect an unforgettable evening of rock classics.



Tuesday, August 19: Bleachers – Jack Antonoff, the mastermind behind Bleachers, brings anthemic pop rock to the PNE. Known for his Grammy-winning songwriting and collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey, Antonoff’s Bleachers will deliver an electrifying set.



Wednesday, August 20: Gipsy Kings feat. Nicolas Reyes – With more than 14 million albums sold, the Gipsy Kings have dominated world music charts for decades. Lead singer Nicolas Reyes and the band will bring their flamenco-infused pop to the PNE, delivering an evening of passionate rhythms and vibrant melodies.



Thursday, August 21: To Be Announced!



Friday, August 22: Flo Rida – Back by popular demand, Flo Rida, the international hip-hop sensation, will bring his high-energy hits like “Low” and “Right Round” to the PNE stage. With a string of multi-platinum tracks, Flo Rida’s performance is set to be a highlight of the summer.



Saturday, August 23: Leon Bridges – Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Bridges brings his soulful voice and blend of R&B and gospel to the PNE stage. With hits like “River” and “Bad Bad News,” his captivating performance will leave fans spellbound.



Sunday, August 24: Marianas Trench – Canada’s own Marianas Trench will rock the PNE with their explosive live show and hits like “Stutter” and “Fallout.” Known for their theatrical performances, the band’s high-energy set will be one not to miss.



Tuesday, August 26: Sean Paul – Dancehall legend Sean Paul heads to the PNE with a set full of his global chart-toppers like “Get Busy” and “Temperature.” With over 120 countries toured, the Jamaican superstar will bring an unforgettable night of rhythm and energy.



Wednesday, August 27: Wilco – For 30 years, Wilco has pushed the boundaries of indie rock. Winners of multiple GRAMMY Awards, their pioneering sound, powerhouse live show, and critically acclaimed albums have made them one of the most influential bands in alt-country/rock, and their PNE performance will showcase their rich musical history.



Thursday, August 28: Foreigner – With 10 multi-platinum albums, 16 Top 30 hits, and a recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular and iconic rock acts in the world. Their PNE performance promises to be a night of unforgettable hits including rock anthems like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold As Ice.”



Friday, August 29: Tom Cochrane – The Canadian icon known for hits like “Life Is a Highway” and “Big League” will grace the PNE stage with his legendary rock sound. A JUNO Award winner and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Tom Cochrane’s performance will be a highlight of the summer.



Saturday, August 30: Meghan Trainor – Pop sensation Meghan Trainor, best known for her diamond-certified hit “All About That Bass,” will bring her infectious pop anthems to the PNE. With multiple platinum hits and a GRAMMY win, Trainor’s performance will have fans singing along all night long.



Sunday, August 31: To Be Announced!



Monday, September 1: Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s eclectic mix of indie rock, alternative, and folk will close out the PNE Summer Night Concerts with a bang. Known for their raw emotional performances and lyrical depth, this band is sure to leave a lasting impression.



With this incredible lineup, the PNE Summer Night Concerts are set to be one of the most exciting musical events of the year. Don’t miss the chance to see some of the biggest names in music live this summer!



Tickets, with prices starting as low as $59.25 (INCLUDING FAIR ADMISSION AND FEES) will go on sale to the public on May 9th at 10am at TicketLeader.ca.



The 2025 Fair will run from August 16th until September 1st from 11am until 11pm. The Fair will be closed on, August 18th and August 25th.

The PNE Fair’s full entertainment program will be announced in May.



For more information about PNE Fair visit: WWW.PNE.ca