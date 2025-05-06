Hope RCMP – Major Bust – Recovered Stolen Goods …. Including A Transport Truck

Hope – On April 25, Hope RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 17000 Block of Silverhope Rd in Hope, BC. During the course of the investigation, officers located a significant amount of stolen property including a transport truck, two trailers confirmed to contain stolen property, stolen license plates and a large storage tank of diesel fuel.

Much of the stolen property was determined to have originated from various locations throughout the Lower Mainland area. The investigation remains ongoing and charges have yet to be filed at this time.

District of Hope Bylaw and Hope Fire Department also provided assistance.

This is a great example of how a report of suspicious activity can lead to a larger scale investigation with positive results, says S/Sgt Mike Sargent of the Hope RCMP. This also highlights the benefits of the community members and the RCMP working together to keep the community safe.

The Hope RCMP encourage the public to keep reporting suspicious activity, persons and/or vehicles observed in the community.