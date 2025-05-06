Skip to content

Chilliwack April Home Sales Remain Subdued – CADREB

Home
Business
Chilliwack April Home Sales Remain Subdued – CADREB

Chilliwack – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 229 units in April 2025. This was a substantial decline of 18.5% from April 2024.

Home sales were 30% below the five-year average and 31.3% below the 10-year average for the month of April.

Home sales were 30% below the five-year average and 31.3% below the 10-year average for the month of April.

he average price of homes sold in April 2025 was $820,889, up by 6.7% from April 2024.

The more comprehensive year-to-date average price was $763,537, essentially unchanged, down just 0.1% from the first four months of 2024.

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts