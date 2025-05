Agassiz – Cascade Chorus in Agassiz will be performing Songs from the British Isles on Friday May 23 at the Agassiz United Church (6860 Lougheed Highway)

Admission is by donation (Cash only) and there will be a 50/50 draw.

From Arthur Green: We’re a local choir group led by Brenda Di Rezze. We practice out of the United Church in Agassiz. We’re about 35ish members.