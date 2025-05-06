2025 Watering Restrictions for Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – Watering restrictions are now underway. Yes it seems early but this winter was light for the snow pack and freshet.

Abbotsford – Stage 1 Water Restrictions are now in effect

Updated: Mon, 05/05/2025 – 15:41 Alert level: Low

Residential lawn watering is allowed one morning per week. Even addresses water on Saturday and odd addresses water on Sunday. Manual watering is permitted between 6-9 am and automatic watering between 5-7 am.

Mission – Stage 1 Water Restrictions are now in effect. Residential lawn watering is allowed one morning per week. Even addresses water on Saturday and odd addresses water on Sunday. Manual watering is permitted between 6-9 am and automatic watering between 5-7 am.

Chilliwack: The City of Chilliwack’s annual summer watering restrictions are now in effect until October 15. Last year, the City updated its water conservation plan from a five-stage system to a four-stage system to align with other municipalities in the region. The City is currently in stage 1 watering restrictions.

In stage 1 watering restrictions, residents with even numbered addresses (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8) may water on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 5-8 am or 7-10 pm, and residents with odd addresses (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Thursdays and Sundays, also between 5-8 am or 7-10 pm.

While conserving water this summer, Chilliwack residents are also invited to participate in the Good as Gold lawn contest for a chance to win prizes. To participate, residents should submit photos of their maintained, but not watered (dormant), gold lawns to waterconservation@chilliwack.com between May 1 and October 15. Additional photos of water conservation initiatives in the yard, like vegetable gardens, rain barrels, or rock gardens, can also be sent in for more chances to win.

“Lawn watering accounts for approximately 30% of Chilliwack’s summer water consumption,” said Mayor Popove. “Making sure we are watering our lawns on our designated days is one of the easiest ways to conserve water and maintain a good supply in the aquifer all summer long.”

The City offers a number of programs to support residential water conservation, including a Rain Barrel Rebate Program, a Toilet Rebate Program, and the option to purchase outdoor water conservation kits from City Hall. Residents can learn more about any of these programs by visiting chilliwack.com/water.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to the City’s website and social media for any changes to the water conservation stages. Photos for the Good as Gold Contest will be accepted until October 15, 2025. For full contest details and more information about summer watering restrictions, visit chilliwack.com/water.