2025 Chilliwack Mural Festival Lineup

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Mural Festival has confirmed ten muralists to paint from June 1 to August 17 in Downtown Chilliwack, District 1881 and Sardis. Muralists include AÉRO, Anaïs Lera, Jack Hendsbee, Andrew Hem, Connor Kouwehoven, Corey Moraes, Kayla Neufeld Gowans, Megan Oldhues, Tallest Cree, and TEMPONOK. The muralists were selected by festival curators Carrielynn Victor and Amber Price out of 1100 applicants and include Canadian artists from Chilliwack, Agassiz, Vancouver, and Toronto, as well as international artists from France and California.

“I am thrilled to welcome this year’s incredible lineup of muralists, many of whom are celebrated local Canadian and international artists, to the Chilliwack Mural Festival,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Arts Council. “For the first time, we are expanding beyond Downtown Chilliwack and District 1881 to bring murals to Sardis, which will showcase even more vibrant creativity across our city. We invite everyone to experience the new murals through tours and interactive workshops during our extended festival dates from August 7–17, as well as at our street party on August 15 and 16 in Downtown Chilliwack.”

Muralists include:

AÉRO | France – AÉRO draws his inspiration and builds his artistic identity from his wanderings. He takes advantage of the open environment to attract the attention of passers-by and provoke emotions, reactions, and reflections, which helps to give meaning to public space.

Anaïs Lera | Vancouver, BC – Anaïs is a visual artist. Originally from the South of France, she creates intricate, lush compositions that merge elements of terrestrial and oceanic ecosystems, drawing from scientific observation to build imaginary worlds.

Andrew Hem | Pasadena, CA – Andrew is a Los Angeles-based artist known for his vibrant, otherworldly paintings that blend surrealism with a deep sense of introspection. Drawing inspiration from his Cambodian heritage, he infuses his work with themes of identity, memory, and cultural connection.

Connor Kouwenhoven | Chilliwack, BC – Connor is a self-taught artist. He paints realistic natural landscapes and scenery inspired by daily life, nature, and animals.

Corey Moraes | Chilliwack, BC (Tsimshian) – Corey is a Tsimshian artist known for his innovative approach to Northwest Coast Art. Inspired by Art Thompson, Robert Davidson, and the visual storytelling of album cover artists, Corey brings an abstract, modern sensibility to Indigenous art.

Jack Hendsbee | Chilliwack, BC – Jack is an outdoor enthusiast skilled in creating unique and surreal artworks of landscapes and portraiture.

Kayla Neufeld Gowans | Agassiz, BC – Kayla’s surreal, figurative artworks are inspired by her motherhood journey in the modern world. Her passion for creating has led her through thousands of hours of tutorials, experimentation, and self-discovery, guiding her to discover her unique style and artistic voice.

Megan Oldhues | Toronto, ON – Megan’s work is best described as traditional realism inspired by the beauty of everyday life. She frequently employs unique colour palettes, playing with hues to evoke emotion and amplify impact in her art.

Tallest Cree | Vancouver, BC – Caleb’s aesthetic is his own personal take on a Northern Cree style. He draws on traditional forms while adding his own spin as an exercise in modelling Indigenous agency.

TEMPONOK | Paris, France – TEMPONOK is a Parisian graffiti artist whose work merges technical mastery with a dreamlike aesthetic. A pivotal trip to Japan in 2006 led him to experiment with transparency and delicate colour gradients, shaping his signature motif—the soap bubble.

The muralists will paint in Downtown Chilliwack, District 1881, and Sardis in the weeks before the Chilliwack Mural Festival street party, which will be held in District 1881 and Mill Street on August 15 & 16, 2025.

For more information on the 2025 muralists, visit chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralists.