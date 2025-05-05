Terri Clark and Paul Brandt in Abbotsford – November 29

Fraser Valley – Two of Canada’s most iconic country music stars, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt, are reuniting for an encore run of their wildly successful co-headlining acoustic tour, Homecoming Tour 2.0. Following the overwhelming response to their 2023 collaboration, the legendary duo will once again share the stage for an intimate, stripped-down concert experience that spans generations of beloved country hits.

11/29 Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford.

Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and storytelling as Clark and Brandt perform their most celebrated songs, trading stories and personal reflections that shaped their remarkable careers. Sharing the spotlight for the entire show, the pair brings undeniable chemistry and heartfelt connection to every note.

“Being on tour with Terri Clark has been a highlight of my career; it’s hard to recall the last time I had so much fun,” says Brandt. “When you find a chemistry that is so natural and powerful, you just want more. The fans have spoken—the demand is there—so here we come. I can’t wait to bring Homecoming Tour 2.0 to stages across Canada.”

Artist presales begin Tuesday May 6 at 10am local. Venue and local presales vary by market. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9 at 10AM local time.

For complete presale/on sale details visit: https://www.paulbrandt.com/tour-dates or https://terriclark.com/tour.