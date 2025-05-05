Public Hearing (May 6) for Supporting Housing Project for Ruth and Naomi’s on Maple Avenue

Chilliwack – A proposal for a Maple Avenue home to be rezoned for Ruth and Naomi’s and turned into supportive housing, is before a 4 PM public hearing on Tuesday May 6.

Sparrow House, if approved, would be a “strict drug free” 2 year program for up to 15 residents.

The proposal from RAN to city hall is here.

Public concern on social media is that this is within close proximity to both Chilliwack Secondary and Chilliwack Middle School, as well as three day care locations.

Concerns have been raised with relation to a sore point in RAN’s history. The Portal, a homeless shelter operated by Ruth and Naomi’s Mission (RAN), was closed in 2021,due to concerns about its location and the desire to create a more permanent solution for housing vulnerable people. Residents were moved to other RAN facilities, including Margaret Avenue and the Travelodge, with plans for a new combined supportive housing/shelter on Rowat and Trethewey.

2025 RAN Sparrow House Proposal – City of Chilliwack