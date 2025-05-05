Mission RCMP Wrap April 21 – 27, 2025 – B & E, Drive Thru Assault, Car with Missing Wheel

Mission – A snapshot of that week:

Calls for service last week: 322

Proactive patrols of identified hot spots: 18

Curfew checks: 4

Calls of interest:

On the morning of April 21, Mission RCMP received reports of three break and enters to residences in the same area. The first offence occurred just before 5 am on 2nd Avenue, when a suspect entered an unlocked residence and stole a wallet. The second offence occurred shortly afterwards, when a suspect entered another unlocked residence, and took a wallet, a purse, and a tub of ice cream. The now-empty ice cream bucket was found nearby, along with the wallet and purse. The third offence occurred hours later on Catherwood Street, but the suspect was scared off by the resident’s dogs. Members of the community helped to identify the suspect from a Facebook post, and police arrested the 20-year-old man that afternoon. Several charges are being recommended.

Around 12:30 am on April 22, staff at a fast food restaurant on Park Street in Mission called police to report a disturbance in the drive-thru. A man was upset at not being served while walking through the drive-thru, and punched the drive-thru window and assaulted a customer. Police attended and arrested the man, who kicked officers multiple times while being arrested. He was taken to cells and held to sober, with assault charges being recommended against him.

More officers were assaulted three days later while dealing with a different man. Around 6 am on April 25, a resident called to report that a man was outside an address in the 33200 block of 2nd Avenue, throwing furniture and garden items, and banging on railings. While police were en-route, the man then began yelling at a woman in a mobility scooter, and spat on her. Police quickly located the man, who resisted arrested and bit one of the officers in the arm. The man continued his assaultive behaviour, and another officer sustained an arm laceration while trying to book the man into a jail cell. Multiple charges have been recommended against the 48-year-old man.

On the afternoon of April 22, Mission RCMP received an SOS notification from a GPS watch, which showed the user to be at a location about 5 kilometres up Norrish Creek Forest Service Road. Upon investigation, officers learned that the watch was used by a paraglider, who had been out paragliding with his friend. One of the paragliders had crashed into a tree canopy and was trapped but uninjured. Mission Search and Rescue were notified, and they were able to locate the man in an area of dense forest. The man was eventually able to lower himself down to the ground, and Search and Rescue helped him get out of the forest.

Finally, Mission RCMP are asking owners of mid-2000s black Infiniti G37 coupes to check and see how many wheels are currently on their vehicle. If you are missing an entire wheel – specifically the front passenger wheel – please contact us, as we have information about where it is. Of course, it should have seemed obvious to the driver of the car that something wasn’t quite right with how it was handling, after it collided with a moving car and a parked car around 6:45 am on April 18 in the area of Caribou Street, and lost a wheel in the process. Aside from continuing to drive afterwards with only three wheels – contrary to the manufacturer’s recommendation to ensure all four wheels are attached at all times – it seems like the driver should also have noticed the shower of sparks shooting up from the car, or the screeching sound of the vehicle’s front-end grinding against the pavement while it drove. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the collisions, although a female driver of the other moving vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution. If you notice that your Infiniti is in fact missing a wheel, or you otherwise have information about this vehicle, please call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, file 25-4289.