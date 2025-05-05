Chilliwack Hospital Foundation Gratefully Acknowledges $101K Donation by Bannister GM, Bannister Hyundai, Bannister Kia, and Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation recognize Bannister GM, Bannister Hyundai, Bannister Kia, and Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack for their extraordinary generosity in donating more than $101,000 to support healthcare in our community. The funds were raised through a special campaign in which $100 from every vehicle sold between January and April 2025 was contributed to the Foundation.

This significant donation will directly support the purchase of much-needed priority equipment for Chilliwack General Hospital, enhancing care for patients in our region. Each year, the hospital provides the Foundation with a list of equipment that is essential to improving patient care and assisting doctors and nurses in delivering the highest standard of service.

This year, the donation will go toward:



 A 4K Monitor – Offering exceptional image clarity and precision, this monitor supports

accurate diagnostics and safer surgical planning.

 Two Defibrillator’s – A critical life-saving tool used in cardiac emergencies, ensuring

timely, reliable emergency response.

 A Blanket and Fluid Warmer – Vital for maintaining body temperature, especially in

surgical, elderly, and pediatric patients, improving comfort and recovery outcomes.