Skip to content

Chilliwack Hospital Foundation Gratefully Acknowledges $101K Donation by Bannister GM, Bannister Hyundai, Bannister Kia, and Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack

Home
Community
Health & Lifestyle
Chilliwack Hospital Foundation Gratefully Acknowledges $101K Donation by Bannister GM, Bannister Hyundai, Bannister Kia, and Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation recognize Bannister GM, Bannister Hyundai, Bannister Kia, and Bannister Nissan of Chilliwack for their extraordinary generosity in donating more than $101,000 to support healthcare in our community. The funds were raised through a special campaign in which $100 from every vehicle sold between January and April 2025 was contributed to the Foundation.

This significant donation will directly support the purchase of much-needed priority equipment for Chilliwack General Hospital, enhancing care for patients in our region. Each year, the hospital provides the Foundation with a list of equipment that is essential to improving patient care and assisting doctors and nurses in delivering the highest standard of service.

This year, the donation will go toward:


 A 4K Monitor – Offering exceptional image clarity and precision, this monitor supports
accurate diagnostics and safer surgical planning.
 Two Defibrillator’s – A critical life-saving tool used in cardiac emergencies, ensuring
timely, reliable emergency response.
 A Blanket and Fluid Warmer – Vital for maintaining body temperature, especially in
surgical, elderly, and pediatric patients, improving comfort and recovery outcomes.

Share This:

2025 Teri Westerby – NDP – Chilliwack-Hope

Stampeders 2025 Tour

Unique Thrifting

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

2024 Hope Fog Fest

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts