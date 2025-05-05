AbbyPD UPDATE – 30 year-old Nathan Stanley – Found Safe

Abbotsford – UPDATE: Missing person, Nathan STANLEY has now been safely located.

Abbotsford Police Department is trying to locate missing 30 year-old Nathan STANLEY.

Nathan is associated to a black 2024 Mitsubishi RVR (BCLP: WM597N) with significant damage to the driver side door and driver side rear passenger door.

Nathan was last seen leaving his residence on May 5th, 2025, at around 5:00am.

He stands 6 feet 5 inches tall. He has a heavy build, brown hair, and brown coloured eyes.

Anyone with information about Nathan STANLEY is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).

File number: 25-18579.